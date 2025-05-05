100 WVIA Way
PBS News Hour

May 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 125 | 57m 46s

Monday on the News Hour, as President Trump says he doesn't know whether immigrants should be given due process, we look at what the Constitution says about citizens and noncitizens alike. Israel plans expanded operations in Gaza, a shift that could end with reoccupation. Plus, Sean "Diddy" Combs appears in court for the start of his trial on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Aired: 05/04/25 | Expires: 06/04/25
Watch 9:13
PBS News Hour
What the Constitution says about due process for noncitizens
What the Constitution says about noncitizens' rights as Trump doubts need for due process
Clip: S2025 E125 | 9:13
Watch 5:46
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Hundreds of flights canceled or delayed at Newark
News Wrap: Hundreds of flights canceled or delayed at Newark airport
Clip: S2025 E125 | 5:46
Watch 7:26
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on voters and the economy
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on who voters believe is responsible for the current economy
Clip: S2025 E125 | 7:26
Watch 9:52
PBS News Hour
The implications of Israel's plan to expand Gaza operations
The implications of Israel's plan to expand military operations in Gaza
Clip: S2025 E125 | 9:52
Watch 8:28
PBS News Hour
New book 'Personhood' examines reproductive rights battle
New book 'Personhood' examines escalating battle over reproductive rights
Clip: S2025 E125 | 8:28
Watch 6:35
PBS News Hour
Sierra Hull on her journey to becoming a mandolin virtuoso
Sierra Hull reflects on her journey to becoming a mandolin virtuoso
Clip: S2025 E125 | 6:35
Watch 4:45
PBS News Hour
Jury selection begins for Diddy's sex trafficking trial
What happened in the courtroom as jury selection begins for Diddy’s sex trafficking trial
Clip: S2025 E125 | 4:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
May 4, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 4, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E124 | 26:45
Watch 5:02
PBS News Hour
How auto parts tariffs may affect new and used car prices
How tariffs on imported auto parts may affect car prices and repair costs
Clip: S2025 E124 | 5:02
Watch 5:50
PBS News Hour
'Spitfires' tells the story of American women pilots in WWII
‘Spitfires’ chronicles the daring flights of American women pilots during WWII
Clip: S2025 E124 | 5:50
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
May 4, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 4, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E124 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
May 3, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 3, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E123 | 26:44
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
May 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E122 | 56:45
Watch 56:42
PBS News Hour
May 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E121 | 56:42
Watch 56:44
PBS News Hour
April 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E120 | 56:44
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
April 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E119 | 56:45
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
April 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E118 | 56:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
April 27, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
April 27, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E117 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
April 26, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
April 26, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E116 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E115 | 57:46