Nina

Daddy, Where Are You?

Season 2 Episode 8 | 50m 13s

Despite facing the reality of Nadine’s death, life at the hospital must go on. Nina, Costa, Proust and Leo all find themselves navigating relationships between fathers and their children.

Aired: 03/01/23
Funding for Nina is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 49:00
Nina
The Final Test
It's Nina's last day of training and she fears the worst from Proust.
Episode: S1 E8 | 49:00
Watch 48:05
Nina
Solitude
Nina and Leo help a mother give birth on the street. Both mother and baby look unwell.
Episode: S1 E7 | 48:05
Watch 49:50
Nina
Holding on Too Tight
Nina clashes with Dr. Proust over a patient who came to end his days in the hospital.
Episode: S1 E6 | 49:50
Watch 48:20
Nina
Way Out
Nina finds her best friend from high school, who has come to consult for her son.
Episode: S1 E5 | 48:20
Watch 51:38
Nina
In Her Image
Nina becomes attached to an obese patient whom Proust neglects.
Episode: S1 E4 | 51:38
Watch 52:20
Nina
Bruised Heart
Nina is torn from her sleep on a day off by a phone call from her father's housekeeper.
Episode: S1 E3 | 52:20
Watch 51:08
Nina
For Better or For Worse
Nina saves a surgeon whom she caught having sex with a 20-year-old nurse.
Episode: S1 E2 | 51:08
Watch 48:34
Nina
The Return
On her first day as a trainee nurse, Nina questions the head of the internal medicine.
Episode: S1 E1 | 48:34
Watch 0:30
Nina
Preview
Nina put her career on hold for her daughter, but now intends to take her life back.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 50:15
Nina
Motherhood
The arrival of a new colleague leaves some of the nurses unsure about the recruit.
Episode: S2 E7 | 50:15
