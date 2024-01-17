Extras
It's Nina's last day of training and she fears the worst from Proust.
Nina clashes with Dr. Proust over a patient who came to end his days in the hospital.
Nina is torn from her sleep on a day off by a phone call from her father's housekeeper.
Nina saves a surgeon whom she caught having sex with a 20-year-old nurse.
On her first day as a trainee nurse, Nina questions the head of the internal medicine.
The arrival of a new colleague leaves some of the nurses unsure about the recruit.
The future of Internal Medicine is decided, and a new doctor is celebrated.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Nina Season 2
-
Nina Season 1
It's Nina's last day of training and she fears the worst from Proust.
Nina clashes with Dr. Proust over a patient who came to end his days in the hospital.
Nina is torn from her sleep on a day off by a phone call from her father's housekeeper.
Nina saves a surgeon whom she caught having sex with a 20-year-old nurse.
On her first day as a trainee nurse, Nina questions the head of the internal medicine.
The future of Internal Medicine is decided, and a new doctor is celebrated.
Dealing with the lows of miscarriage, Nina makes some tough decisions.
The arrival of a new colleague leaves some of the nurses unsure about the recruit.