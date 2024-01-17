100 WVIA Way
Nina

The Return

Season 1 Episode 1 | 48m 34s

On her first day as a trainee nurse, Nina questions the diagnosis of the head of the internal medicine service, who is none other than her ex-husband.

Aired: 01/03/24
Watch 49:00
Nina
The Final Test
It's Nina's last day of training and she fears the worst from Proust.
Episode: S1 E8 | 49:00
Watch 48:05
Nina
Solitude
Nina and Leo help a mother give birth on the street. Both mother and baby look unwell.
Episode: S1 E7 | 48:05
Watch 49:50
Nina
Holding on Too Tight
Nina clashes with Dr. Proust over a patient who came to end his days in the hospital.
Episode: S1 E6 | 49:50
Watch 48:20
Nina
Way Out
Nina finds her best friend from high school, who has come to consult for her son.
Episode: S1 E5 | 48:20
Watch 51:38
Nina
In Her Image
Nina becomes attached to an obese patient whom Proust neglects.
Episode: S1 E4 | 51:38
Watch 52:20
Nina
Bruised Heart
Nina is torn from her sleep on a day off by a phone call from her father's housekeeper.
Episode: S1 E3 | 52:20
Watch 51:08
Nina
For Better or For Worse
Nina saves a surgeon whom she caught having sex with a 20-year-old nurse.
Episode: S1 E2 | 51:08
Watch 0:30
Nina
Preview
Nina put her career on hold for her daughter, but now intends to take her life back.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 50:15
Nina
Motherhood
The arrival of a new colleague leaves some of the nurses unsure about the recruit.
Episode: S2 E7 | 50:15
Watch 48:58
Nina
Auf Wiedersehen
The future of Internal Medicine is decided, and a new doctor is celebrated.
Episode: S2 E10 | 48:58
Watch 49:17
Nina
In the Ring
The family of a former patient want answers, but they seem hard to come by.
Episode: S2 E9 | 49:17