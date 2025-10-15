E5 | Carolina Comeback | Out of the Mountains

In Swannanoa NC, Kevin O'Connor joins builders Chris and Noah at homeowner Miah's house to help install kitchen cabinets. In North Asheville, Jenn Nawada learns of FEMA's tree removal efforts after Hurricane Helene. Mark McCullough tours the amazing masonry work of The Grove Park Inn, while Richard Trethewey teams with Abe and Caleb to air-seal Paula's home.