Meet the Familie$

Extras
Using the coaches' tools the families now have the skills to be successful on their own.
Families strengthen their financial foundation by visiting resources in their communities.
The families return to Dollywood to share their financial journeys with coaches.
Using tools from the Opportunity Coaches, the families move forward to reach their goals.
The families successfully follow their financial plans and we see the changes.
The families use The Opportunity Finder to identify help in their communities.
The Opportunity Coaches travel to LA, Tampa, and Philadelphia to meet families.
Six families travel to Dollywood to meet Opportunity Coaches to help change their lives.
Families wrap up their initial coaching sessions and start to work on their goals.
The Opportunity Coaches travel to Lake Charles, El Paso, and Raleigh to meet families.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Opportunity Knock$ Season 2
-
Opportunity Knock$ Season 1
When paycheck to paycheck doesn’t cut it one family might lose their home.
When the coaches arrive the stakes are high. Is it too late for one family?
Using the coaches' tools the families now have the skills to be successful on their own.
Families strengthen their financial foundation by visiting resources in their communities.
The families return to Dollywood to share their financial journeys with coaches.
Using tools from the Opportunity Coaches, the families move forward to reach their goals.
The families successfully follow their financial plans and we see the changes.
The families use The Opportunity Finder to identify help in their communities.
The Opportunity Coaches travel to LA, Tampa, and Philadelphia to meet families.
Six families travel to Dollywood to meet Opportunity Coaches to help change their lives.