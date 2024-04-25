100 WVIA Way
Opportunity Knock$

Meet the Familie$

Season 2 Episode 201 | 26m 45s

Six families living on the edge of financial disaster need solutions, desire stability and help. They also fear the hard truth when help arrives. Can they overcome the stigma and unfair shame or will they continue to suffer in silence when they meet their financial coaches?

Aired: 04/30/24 | Expires: 04/30/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 10
Using the coaches' tools the families now have the skills to be successful on their own.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 9
Families strengthen their financial foundation by visiting resources in their communities.
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 12
The families return to Dollywood to share their financial journeys with coaches.
Episode: S1 E112 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 8
Using tools from the Opportunity Coaches, the families move forward to reach their goals.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 11
The families successfully follow their financial plans and we see the changes.
Episode: S1 E111 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 6
The families use The Opportunity Finder to identify help in their communities.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 3
The Opportunity Coaches travel to LA, Tampa, and Philadelphia to meet families.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 1
Six families travel to Dollywood to meet Opportunity Coaches to help change their lives.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 5
Families wrap up their initial coaching sessions and start to work on their goals.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 2
The Opportunity Coaches travel to Lake Charles, El Paso, and Raleigh to meet families.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Opportunity Knock$ Season 2
  • Opportunity Knock$ Season 1
Watch 26:45
Opportunity Knock$
The Pain of Forclo$ure and Bankruptcy
When paycheck to paycheck doesn’t cut it one family might lose their home.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Opportunity Knock$
Eviction & Predatory Loan$
When the coaches arrive the stakes are high. Is it too late for one family?
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:45
