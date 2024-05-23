100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Opportunity Knock$

Big Dream$

Season 2 Episode 207 | 26m 45s

The families share their dreams and meet with resources in their community and continue their progress to become more financially resilient using tips provided by coaches. For some it’s harder than others

Aired: 04/30/24 | Expires: 04/30/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Opportunity Finder to the Re$cue
The coaches show the families how to find nonprofits to help them get ahead.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 13
Opportunity Knock$ as the families are presented with $30,000 to reach bigger goals.
Episode: S1 E113 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 6
The families use The Opportunity Finder to identify help in their communities.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 3
The Opportunity Coaches travel to LA, Tampa, and Philadelphia to meet families.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 2
The Opportunity Coaches travel to Lake Charles, El Paso, and Raleigh to meet families.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 5
Families wrap up their initial coaching sessions and start to work on their goals.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 4
Families work with Opportunity Coaches who provide tips to get their finances on track.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 1
Six families travel to Dollywood to meet Opportunity Coaches to help change their lives.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 10
Using the coaches' tools the families now have the skills to be successful on their own.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 9
Families strengthen their financial foundation by visiting resources in their communities.
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Opportunity Knock$ Season 2
  • Opportunity Knock$ Season 1
Watch 26:45
Opportunity Knock$
The Pain of Forclo$ure and Bankruptcy
When paycheck to paycheck doesn’t cut it one family might lose their home.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Opportunity Knock$
Meet the Familie$
Six families on the brink of financial ruin anxiously prepare to get help.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Opportunity Knock$
Eviction & Predatory Loan$
When the coaches arrive the stakes are high. Is it too late for one family?
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Opportunity Finder to the Re$cue
The coaches show the families how to find nonprofits to help them get ahead.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Opportunity Knock$
Finding Resource$
The families use The Opportunity Finder to identify help in their communities.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Opportunity Knock$
Help from Predatory Loan$
Families strengthen their financial foundation by visiting resources in their communities.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 13
Opportunity Knock$ as the families are presented with $30,000 to reach bigger goals.
Episode: S1 E113 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 6
The families use The Opportunity Finder to identify help in their communities.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 3
The Opportunity Coaches travel to LA, Tampa, and Philadelphia to meet families.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 2
The Opportunity Coaches travel to Lake Charles, El Paso, and Raleigh to meet families.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46