Big Dream$

The coaches show the families how to find nonprofits to help them get ahead.
Opportunity Knock$ as the families are presented with $30,000 to reach bigger goals.
The families use The Opportunity Finder to identify help in their communities.
The Opportunity Coaches travel to LA, Tampa, and Philadelphia to meet families.
The Opportunity Coaches travel to Lake Charles, El Paso, and Raleigh to meet families.
Families wrap up their initial coaching sessions and start to work on their goals.
Families work with Opportunity Coaches who provide tips to get their finances on track.
Six families travel to Dollywood to meet Opportunity Coaches to help change their lives.
Using the coaches' tools the families now have the skills to be successful on their own.
Families strengthen their financial foundation by visiting resources in their communities.
When paycheck to paycheck doesn’t cut it one family might lose their home.
Six families on the brink of financial ruin anxiously prepare to get help.
When the coaches arrive the stakes are high. Is it too late for one family?
