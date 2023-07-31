Black Dragon

Extras
Latest Episodes
Is the body discovered at a former U.S. Army base the victim of child's play gone wrong?
An old woman is found murdered. Is there a link to her lifelong fight for human rights?
A nun is found dead, leading to a network of stolen children from the 1970s.
A body is found in a forest, caught in a wolf trap--family curse or a terrible accident?
A famed designer is found dead in a chateau's hidden room.
A high-stakes gamble ends with the ultimate sacrifice.
Genealogist and "heir hunter" Margot Laurent seeks an heiress, missing since 1962.
On the trail of pirate treasure, Margot uncovers wealth hidden within a bloodline.
When a man is found hanging by his neck, the duo resolves a musical mix-up.