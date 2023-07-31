100 WVIA Way
Origins

A Scent of America

Season 1 Episode 8 | 53m 26s

A man found dead next to a former U.S. Army base was killed with a Colt 45---the weapon of the GIs. This little reconstituted America was the favorite playground of teenagers playing soldier. Was this child's play gone wrong?

Aired: 08/24/23
Extras
Watch 53:56
Origins
The Pelican Sacrifice
The clue clenched in a victim’s fist reveals the story of a family torn apart.
Episode: S1 E6 | 53:56
Watch 51:10
Origins
The Chateau of Secrets
A famed designer is found dead in a chateau's hidden room.
Episode: S1 E9 | 51:10
Watch 55:23
Origins
A Mother’s Love
An old woman is found murdered. Is there a link to her lifelong fight for human rights?
Episode: S1 E11 | 55:23
Watch 53:28
Origins
The Tears of Angels
A nun is found dead, leading to a network of stolen children from the 1970s.
Episode: S1 E7 | 53:28
Watch 50:52
Origins
The Big, Bad Wolf
A body is found in a forest, caught in a wolf trap--family curse or a terrible accident?
Episode: S1 E10 | 50:52
Watch 53:06
Origins
The Broken Tree
Genealogist and "heir hunter" Margot Laurent seeks an heiress, missing since 1962.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:06
Watch 52:01
Origins
Treasure Island
On the trail of pirate treasure, Margot uncovers wealth hidden within a bloodline.
Episode: S1 E3 | 52:01
Watch 53:38
Origins
A Double Tour
Margot makes a macabre discovery in an old family wardrobe.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:38
Watch 51:21
Origins
Black Dragon
The murder of a homeless woman takes Arthur and Margot to Indochina in the 1950s.
Episode: S1 E5 | 51:21
Watch 53:56
Origins
Son of the Moon
When a man is found hanging by his neck, the duo resolves a musical mix-up.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:56
