A Winning Hand

Extras
An old woman is found murdered. Is there a link to her lifelong fight for human rights?
A body is found in a forest, caught in a wolf trap--family curse or a terrible accident?
The clue clenched in a victim’s fist reveals the story of a family torn apart.
Is the body discovered at a former U.S. Army base the victim of child's play gone wrong?
A nun is found dead, leading to a network of stolen children from the 1970s.
The murder of a homeless woman takes Arthur and Margot to Indochina in the 1950s.
When a man is found hanging by his neck, the duo resolves a musical mix-up.
A famed designer is found dead in a chateau's hidden room.
Genealogist and "heir hunter" Margot Laurent seeks an heiress, missing since 1962.
On the trail of pirate treasure, Margot uncovers wealth hidden within a bloodline.
Margot makes a macabre discovery in an old family wardrobe.
