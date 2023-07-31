A Mother’s Love

Extras
The clue clenched in a victim’s fist reveals the story of a family torn apart.
A famed designer is found dead in a chateau's hidden room.
A nun is found dead, leading to a network of stolen children from the 1970s.
A body is found in a forest, caught in a wolf trap--family curse or a terrible accident?
Is the body discovered at a former U.S. Army base the victim of child's play gone wrong?
Genealogist and "heir hunter" Margot Laurent seeks an heiress, missing since 1962.
On the trail of pirate treasure, Margot uncovers wealth hidden within a bloodline.
The murder of a homeless woman takes Arthur and Margot to Indochina in the 1950s.
When a man is found hanging by his neck, the duo resolves a musical mix-up.
Latest Episodes
A high-stakes gamble ends with the ultimate sacrifice.
