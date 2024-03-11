100 WVIA Way
Our Miracle Years

Barbed Wire

Season 2 Episode 6 | 46m 13s

Unable to forgive Bocker, Bijan and Gabriela swear revenge. Meanwhile, the Wolf sisters receive a letter from their mother.

Aired: 03/21/24
Funding for Our Miracle Years is provided by Viking.
Watch 44:59
Our Miracle Years
Lead
Whilst trying to get money to go to Argentina, Winne is shot. Gabriela races to get help.
Episode: S2 E4 | 44:59
Watch 44:54
Our Miracle Years
Emergency Laws
Things aren’t going well for Wolf-Werke. Margot looks for ways to cope with her grief.
Episode: S2 E5 | 44:54
Watch 45:21
Our Miracle Years
Scorch Marks
A fire breaks out in the workers’ barracks. Winne and Gabriela get closer.
Episode: S2 E2 | 45:21
Watch 45:20
Our Miracle Years
Magnetism
Winne is rebelling. But his grandmother, Christel, is determined to get him in line.
Episode: S2 E1 | 45:20
Watch 45:49
Our Miracle Years
Pudding
Bijan returns as a big-shot of the student left-wing. Gundel makes a spontaneous decision.
Episode: S2 E3 | 45:49
Watch 47:17
Our Miracle Years
Episode 4
The old feelings between Ulla and Tommy flare up again in East Berlin.
Episode: S1 E4 | 47:17
Watch 48:26
Our Miracle Years
Episode 3
Eduard Wolf is on trial for war crimes.
Episode: S1 E3 | 48:26
Watch 46:56
Our Miracle Years
Episode 6
No one has heard from Bocker, when he suddenly appears again.
Episode: S1 E6 | 46:56
Watch 48:43
Our Miracle Years
Episode 5
Margot marries Bocker.
Episode: S1 E5 | 48:43
Watch 48:00
Our Miracle Years
Episode 2
Ulla is accepted to medical school in Tubingen.
Episode: S1 E2 | 48:00