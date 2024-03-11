Our Miracle Years

Latest Episodes
Things aren’t going well for Wolf-Werke. Margot looks for ways to cope with her grief.
Whilst trying to get money to go to Argentina, Winne is shot. Gabriela races to get help.
Bijan and Gabriela swear revenge. The Wolf sisters receive a letter from their mother.
Bijan returns as a big-shot of the student left-wing. Gundel makes a spontaneous decision.
A fire breaks out in the workers’ barracks. Winne and Gabriela get closer.
Winne is rebelling. But his grandmother, Christel, is determined to get him in line.
The old feelings between Ulla and Tommy flare up again in East Berlin.
Eduard Wolf is on trial for war crimes.
Ulla is accepted to medical school in Tubingen.
No one has heard from Bocker, when he suddenly appears again.
Margot marries Bocker.
1948: A new phase of post-war life begins for the three sisters.
In post-war Germany, three sisters reinvent themselves and set the course for their future