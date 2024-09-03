100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Join Judith, Suzie, and Becks in investigating a brutal murder. Along with Detective Tanika Malik, they must piece together clues, grill suspects, and face down real danger as they work against the clock to stop a killer in their tracks.

Watch 1:00
The Marlow Murder Club
The Marlow Murder Club: Official Preview
Samantha Bond, Jo Martin, Cara Horgan and Natalie Dew star in The Marlow Murder Club.
Preview: 1:00
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
More Drama Shows