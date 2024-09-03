Join Judith, Suzie, and Becks in investigating a brutal murder. Along with Detective Tanika Malik, they must piece together clues, grill suspects, and face down real danger as they work against the clock to stop a killer in their tracks.
Samantha Bond, Jo Martin, Cara Horgan and Natalie Dew star in The Marlow Murder Club.
Preview:
1:00
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.