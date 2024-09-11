100 WVIA Way
To solve the disappearance of a hotel owner’s daughter, Cecily Treherne, Susan investigates the truth behind a real-life murder detailed in Alan Conway's novel. Can Susan uncover the secret hidden in the book and find Cecily before it’s too late?

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Latest Episodes
Watch 49:10
Moonflower Murders
Episode 6
Susan and Andreas visit Stefan in prison. Will Susan solve Cecily's mysterious disappearance?
Episode: S2024 E6 | 49:10
Watch 49:52
Moonflower Murders
Episode 5
The Endicotts reveal someone had a motive to kill Cecily.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 49:52
Watch 47:49
Moonflower Murders
Episode 4
Susan meets with Alan’s ex-partner and learns a shocking secret.
Episode: S2024 E4 | 47:49
Watch 48:27
Moonflower Murders
Episode 3
In London, Susan investigates what Alan Conway knew about the Frank Parris murder.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 48:27
Watch 47:41
Moonflower Murders
Episode 2
Susan checks into the Treherne’s hotel and meets Lisa, Cecily’s sister, and Aiden, Cecily’s husband.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 47:41
Watch 47:58
Moonflower Murders
Episode 1
Susan is tasked to find a missing woman whose disappearance is connected with an Alan Conway novel.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 47:58
Extras
Watch 0:30
Moonflower Murders
Episode 2 Preview
Susan checks into the Treherne’s hotel and meets Lisa, Cecily’s sister, and Aiden, Cecily’s husband.
Preview: S2024 E2 | 0:30
Watch 2:57
Moonflower Murders
Who's Who in Moonflower Murders?
Mark Gatiss, Daniel Mays, and more describe their Moonflower Murders characters.
Clip: S2024 | 2:57
Watch 2:00
Moonflower Murders
What is Moonflower Murders?
The cast and creator of Moonflower Murders introduce you to the clever, surprising show.
Clip: 2:00
Watch 2:49
Moonflower Murders
From Magpie Murders to Moonflower Murders: What to Expect
The cast and creators on how Magpie Murders ended, and what's ahead Moonflower Murders.
Clip: 2:49
