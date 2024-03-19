100 WVIA Way
In this engrossing crime drama, cop Julia Thiel and her mother Karin Lossow investigate criminal cases on the otherwise peaceful Baltic Sea island of Usedom. From Walter Presents, in German with English subtitles.

Watch 1:29:37
The Nordic Murders
Pain Threshold
Stalked by journalists and bloggers, the prosecutor looks for support from his opponent.
Episode: S3 E2 | 1:29:37
Watch 1:28:57
The Nordic Murders
Nightshade
A teenager is found dead in a sauna after a drug-fueled party.
Episode: S3 E1 | 1:28:57
Watch 1:28:30
The Nordic Murders
The Long Goodbye
Ulf is suffering from amnesia. The police fight to learn more about his past.
Episode: S3 E6 | 1:28:30
Watch 1:29:19
The Nordic Murders
Good News
A TV personality, Sandra Berger, is found beaten to death at her holiday home.
Episode: S4 E1 | 1:29:19
Watch 1:29:14
The Nordic Murders
Snow White
Find out how “Blue Marble,” NASA’s iconic photo of a fully illuminated Earth, was taken.
Episode: S4 E2 | 1:29:14
Watch 1:29:10
The Nordic Murders
At the End of the Road
As Brunner is preparing to leave, Karin gets him involved in a suspected crime on a ferry.
Episode: S4 E3 | 1:29:10
Watch 1:29:11
The Nordic Murders
Uninvited Guests
Arson, amnesia and a hit and run take precedence on the island.
Episode: S3 E5 | 1:29:11
Watch 1:29:14
The Nordic Murders
Give and Take
Plans for a holiday home for the disabled are sabotaged; a body is found dead in the sea.
Episode: S3 E3 | 1:29:14
Watch 1:30:06
The Nordic Murders
Kidnapped
A sinister plot is revealed after a child is kidnapped, seemingly at random.
Episode: S3 E4 | 1:30:06
Watch 1:29:03
The Nordic Murders
The Angel Maker
When a cafe employee is kidnapped, one of her friends fears the worst.
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:29:03
Watch 1:29:06
The Nordic Murders
Trail of Deception
A car that's escaping from the police hits a man, who dies of his injuries.
Episode: S1 E5 | 1:29:06
Watch 1:28:18
The Nordic Murders
Smoke Screen
Julia investigates a case of near-fatal maritime arson.
Episode: S1 E4 | 1:28:18
Watch 1:28:44
The Nordic Murders
Murder House
Julia doesn't know if a dead man is a murder victim, an accidental death or a suicide.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:28:44
Watch 1:29:05
The Nordic Murders
The Blemish
Julia and a colleague investigate a case when a body is found in a Polish border town.
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:29:05
Watch 1:28:47
The Nordic Murders
Motherly Love
Karin?s following the case of a woman who?s awaiting trial for shooting her lover.
Episode: S2 E3 | 1:28:47
Watch 1:29:00
The Nordic Murders
Flotsam and Jetsam
A young architect is found dead, but the cause of his death seems to be staged.
Episode: S2 E5 | 1:29:00
Watch 1:29:11
The Nordic Murders
Dreams
A female body is washed ashore on the beach. Could it be Ada?s mum?
Episode: S2 E4 | 1:29:11
Watch 1:28:00
The Nordic Murders
Ghost Ship
A restaurant owner is robbed, and both he and the perpetrator end up dying.
Episode: S2 E2 | 1:28:00
Watch 1:26:47
The Nordic Murders
Winter's Light
Stefan worries about his wife who?s investigating the red-light district.
Episode: S2 E1 | 1:26:47
