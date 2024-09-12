Cemetery of Puppies

Extras
Ulf is suffering from amnesia. The police fight to learn more about his past.
Arson, amnesia and a hit and run take precedence on the island.
A sinister plot is revealed after a child is kidnapped, seemingly at random.
Plans for a holiday home for the disabled are sabotaged; a body is found dead in the sea.
A teenager is found dead in a sauna after a drug-fueled party.
Stalked by journalists and bloggers, the prosecutor looks for support from his opponent.
Julia and a colleague investigate a case when a body is found in a Polish border town.
A car that's escaping from the police hits a man, who dies of his injuries.
When a cafe employee is kidnapped, one of her friends fears the worst.
Julia investigates a case of near-fatal maritime arson.
The death of a young refugee reveals a dangerous plot with deadly consequences.
Recovering from a car accident, Karin leaves the police searching for answers.
As Brunner is preparing to leave, Karin gets him involved in a suspected crime on a ferry.
A TV personality, Sandra Berger, is found beaten to death at her holiday home.
