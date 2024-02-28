100 WVIA Way
The Nordic Murders

Winter's Light

Season 2 Episode 1 | 1hr 26m 47s

Stefan hasn?t heard from his wife in a while and is starting to worry: apparently, she was hired privately to investigate the red light district.

Aired: 05/27/21
Watch 1:28:30
The Nordic Murders
The Long Goodbye
Ulf is suffering from amnesia. The police fight to learn more about his past.
Episode: S3 E6 | 1:28:30
Watch 1:29:11
The Nordic Murders
Uninvited Guests
Arson, amnesia and a hit and run take precedence on the island.
Episode: S3 E5 | 1:29:11
Watch 1:30:06
The Nordic Murders
Kidnapped
A sinister plot is revealed after a child is kidnapped, seemingly at random.
Episode: S3 E4 | 1:30:06
Watch 1:29:14
The Nordic Murders
Give and Take
Plans for a holiday home for the disabled are sabotaged; a body is found dead in the sea.
Episode: S3 E3 | 1:29:14
Watch 1:28:57
The Nordic Murders
Nightshade
A teenager is found dead in a sauna after a drug-fueled party.
Episode: S3 E1 | 1:28:57
Watch 1:29:37
The Nordic Murders
Pain Threshold
Stalked by journalists and bloggers, the prosecutor looks for support from his opponent.
Episode: S3 E2 | 1:29:37
Watch 1:29:05
The Nordic Murders
The Blemish
Julia and a colleague investigate a case when a body is found in a Polish border town.
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:29:05
Watch 1:29:06
The Nordic Murders
Trail of Deception
A car that's escaping from the police hits a man, who dies of his injuries.
Episode: S1 E5 | 1:29:06
Watch 1:29:03
The Nordic Murders
The Angel Maker
When a cafe employee is kidnapped, one of her friends fears the worst.
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:29:03
Watch 1:28:18
The Nordic Murders
Smoke Screen
Julia investigates a case of near-fatal maritime arson.
Episode: S1 E4 | 1:28:18
