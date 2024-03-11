100 WVIA Way
Our Miracle Years

Lead

Season 2 Episode 4 | 44m 59s

Whilst trying to get money to go to Argentina, Winne is shot. Gabriela races to the Wolf house to get help from Margot. Will Bocker get away with it?

Aired: 03/21/24
Watch 44:54
Our Miracle Years
Emergency Laws
Things aren’t going well for Wolf-Werke. Margot looks for ways to cope with her grief.
Episode: S2 E5 | 44:54
Watch 46:13
Our Miracle Years
Barbed Wire
Bijan and Gabriela swear revenge. The Wolf sisters receive a letter from their mother.
Episode: S2 E6 | 46:13
Watch 45:49
Our Miracle Years
Pudding
Bijan returns as a big-shot of the student left-wing. Gundel makes a spontaneous decision.
Episode: S2 E3 | 45:49
Watch 45:21
Our Miracle Years
Scorch Marks
A fire breaks out in the workers’ barracks. Winne and Gabriela get closer.
Episode: S2 E2 | 45:21
Watch 45:20
Our Miracle Years
Magnetism
Winne is rebelling. But his grandmother, Christel, is determined to get him in line.
Episode: S2 E1 | 45:20
Watch 47:17
Our Miracle Years
Episode 4
The old feelings between Ulla and Tommy flare up again in East Berlin.
Episode: S1 E4 | 47:17
Watch 48:26
Our Miracle Years
Episode 3
Eduard Wolf is on trial for war crimes.
Episode: S1 E3 | 48:26
Watch 48:00
Our Miracle Years
Episode 2
Ulla is accepted to medical school in Tubingen.
Episode: S1 E2 | 48:00
Watch 46:56
Our Miracle Years
Episode 6
No one has heard from Bocker, when he suddenly appears again.
Episode: S1 E6 | 46:56
Watch 48:43
Our Miracle Years
Episode 5
Margot marries Bocker.
Episode: S1 E5 | 48:43