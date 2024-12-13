100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Overview

Scientists Solve the Mystery of a 300-Year-Old Megaquake

Season 2 Episode 7 | 13m 32s

The 1700 Cascadia earthquake and tsunami was a natural disaster that reshaped the Pacific Northwest. Through tree rings, soil layers and international collaboration, scientists have pieced together the exact timing of the event. As the region braces for another quake, can we prepare in time? Find out how new models and tsunami evacuation towers are helping coastal communities face the threat.

Aired: 12/12/24
Extras
Watch 12:24
Overview
What Happened to America’s First Megacity?
Can new scientific research help unravel the mystery of Cahokia's disappearance?
Episode: S2 E6 | 12:24
Watch 10:06
Overview
How Otters Are Saving Earth’s Underwater Forests
Sea otters play a vital role in maintaining the balance of sensitive kelp forests.
Episode: S2 E3 | 10:06
Watch 9:46
Overview
The Secret Islands of the Everglades
These secret islands of the Everglades might be the key to saving it.
Episode: S1 E24 | 9:46
Watch 9:46
Overview
Want to Solve Wildfires and Drought? Leave it to BEAVERS!
Could beavers be the ally we’ve been waiting for when it comes to saving the environment?!
Episode: S1 E23 | 9:46
Watch 7:23
Overview
Why the Fastest Place on Earth is Disappearing
The Bonneville Salt Flats took millions of years to form. We altered it in a century.
Episode: S1 E22 | 7:23
Watch 9:07
Overview
What are Wild Coyotes Doing in the Big City?
In Chicago a new resident has upended our thinking about cities and the natural world.
Episode: S1 E21 | 9:07
Watch 11:15
Overview
What Makes These Dunes Sing?
Why do dunes sing? Head into the mysterious world of sand with host Joe Hanson!
Episode: S1 E20 | 11:15
Watch 8:35
Overview
Why Earth’s Newest Glacier is Inside an Active Volcano
Mt. St. Helens Volcano is the site of the world’s newest glacier, one of the few growing.
Episode: S1 E19 | 8:35
Watch 8:15
Overview
Why are There 30 Million Horseshoe Crabs on This Beach?
Every spring, the beaches of Delaware Bay play host to one of the world’s wildest parties.
Episode: S1 E18 | 8:15
Watch 9:02
Overview
Are Roller Coasters Actually Good For Your Brain?
Learn what’s happening to your body on a coaster and how they might help you feel better.
Episode: S1 E17 | 9:02
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Overview Season 2
  • Overview Season 1
Watch 12:24
Overview
What Happened to America’s First Megacity?
Can new scientific research help unravel the mystery of Cahokia's disappearance?
Episode: S2 E6 | 12:24
Watch 16:32
Overview
What happened to the once lush, now desert-like Colorado River Delta?
What happened to the once lush, now desert-like Colorado River Delta?
Episode: S2 E5 | 16:32
Watch 9:31
Overview
Why This Unusual Pattern May Save the Rainforests
How is this groundbreaking experiment in Ecuador helping deforested rainforests recover?
Episode: S2 E4 | 9:31
Watch 10:06
Overview
How Otters Are Saving Earth’s Underwater Forests
Sea otters play a vital role in maintaining the balance of sensitive kelp forests.
Episode: S2 E3 | 10:06
Watch 10:14
Overview
Earth’s History Is Hidden in These Strange Maps
Exploring LIDAR: Tech using lasers to reveal the deep history beneath our world’s surface.
Episode: S2 E2 | 10:14
Watch 13:02
Overview
The Biggest Reason To Feel Hopeful About Climate Change
Joe visits the world’s largest crane, an engineering feat helping to fight climate change.
Episode: S2 E1 | 13:02
Watch 9:46
Overview
The Secret Islands of the Everglades
These secret islands of the Everglades might be the key to saving it.
Episode: S1 E24 | 9:46
Watch 9:46
Overview
Want to Solve Wildfires and Drought? Leave it to BEAVERS!
Could beavers be the ally we’ve been waiting for when it comes to saving the environment?!
Episode: S1 E23 | 9:46
Watch 7:23
Overview
Why the Fastest Place on Earth is Disappearing
The Bonneville Salt Flats took millions of years to form. We altered it in a century.
Episode: S1 E22 | 7:23
Watch 9:07
Overview
What are Wild Coyotes Doing in the Big City?
In Chicago a new resident has upended our thinking about cities and the natural world.
Episode: S1 E21 | 9:07