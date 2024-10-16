100 WVIA Way
Overview

What happened to the once lush, now desert-like Colorado River Delta?

Season 2 Episode 5 | 16m 32s

This episode explores the mystery of the vanishing Colorado River Delta. Once a lifeline for the American Southwest, it's now a shadow of its former self. What happened? Outdated water laws? Excessive urban development and agriculture? Is there a possibility for restoration? Let's investigate.

Aired: 10/17/24
Watch 9:31
Overview
Why This Unusual Pattern May Save the Rainforests
How is this groundbreaking experiment in Ecuador helping deforested rainforests recover?
Episode: S2 E4 | 9:31
Watch 10:06
Overview
How Otters Are Saving Earth’s Underwater Forests
Sea otters play a vital role in maintaining the balance of sensitive kelp forests.
Episode: S2 E3 | 10:06
Watch 10:14
Overview
Earth’s History Is Hidden in These Strange Maps
Exploring LIDAR: Tech using lasers to reveal the deep history beneath our world’s surface.
Episode: S2 E2 | 10:14
Watch 13:02
Overview
The Biggest Reason To Feel Hopeful About Climate Change
Joe visits the world’s largest crane, an engineering feat helping to fight climate change.
Episode: S2 E1 | 13:02
Watch 9:46
Overview
The Secret Islands of the Everglades
These secret islands of the Everglades might be the key to saving it.
Episode: S1 E24 | 9:46
Watch 9:46
Overview
Want to Solve Wildfires and Drought? Leave it to BEAVERS!
Could beavers be the ally we’ve been waiting for when it comes to saving the environment?!
Episode: S1 E23 | 9:46
Watch 7:23
Overview
Why the Fastest Place on Earth is Disappearing
The Bonneville Salt Flats took millions of years to form. We altered it in a century.
Episode: S1 E22 | 7:23
Watch 9:07
Overview
What are Wild Coyotes Doing in the Big City?
In Chicago a new resident has upended our thinking about cities and the natural world.
Episode: S1 E21 | 9:07
Watch 11:15
Overview
What Makes These Dunes Sing?
Why do dunes sing? Head into the mysterious world of sand with host Joe Hanson!
Episode: S1 E20 | 11:15
Watch 8:35
Overview
Why Earth’s Newest Glacier is Inside an Active Volcano
Mt. St. Helens Volcano is the site of the world’s newest glacier, one of the few growing.
Episode: S1 E19 | 8:35