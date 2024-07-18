Earth’s History Is Hidden in These Strange Maps

Extras
These secret islands of the Everglades might be the key to saving it.
Could beavers be the ally we’ve been waiting for when it comes to saving the environment?!
The Bonneville Salt Flats took millions of years to form. We altered it in a century.
In Chicago a new resident has upended our thinking about cities and the natural world.
Why do dunes sing? Head into the mysterious world of sand with host Joe Hanson!
Mt. St. Helens Volcano is the site of the world’s newest glacier, one of the few growing.
Every spring, the beaches of Delaware Bay play host to one of the world’s wildest parties.
Learn what’s happening to your body on a coaster and how they might help you feel better.
US streets are designed to move cars as fast as possible. Is it time for that to change?
Protestors protect threatened forests that contain rare ecosystems at risk of destruction.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Overview Season 2
-
Overview Season 1
Joe visits the world’s largest crane, an engineering feat helping to fight climate change.
These secret islands of the Everglades might be the key to saving it.
Could beavers be the ally we’ve been waiting for when it comes to saving the environment?!
The Bonneville Salt Flats took millions of years to form. We altered it in a century.
In Chicago a new resident has upended our thinking about cities and the natural world.
Why do dunes sing? Head into the mysterious world of sand with host Joe Hanson!
Mt. St. Helens Volcano is the site of the world’s newest glacier, one of the few growing.
Every spring, the beaches of Delaware Bay play host to one of the world’s wildest parties.
Learn what’s happening to your body on a coaster and how they might help you feel better.
US streets are designed to move cars as fast as possible. Is it time for that to change?