Overview

Earth’s History Is Hidden in These Strange Maps

Season 2 Episode 2 | 10m 14s

The Channeled Scablands of the Pacific Northwest hide an astonishing secret. Evidence of a massive flood that shaped the entire region lies just beneath its landscape. But it can only be seen with cutting edge LIDAR technology. Join Joe as he learns how scientists are using lasers to reveal details that may help us predict the paths of potential megafloods of the future.

Aired: 07/17/24
Watch 9:46
Overview
The Secret Islands of the Everglades
These secret islands of the Everglades might be the key to saving it.
Episode: S1 E24 | 9:46
Watch 9:46
Overview
Want to Solve Wildfires and Drought? Leave it to BEAVERS!
Could beavers be the ally we’ve been waiting for when it comes to saving the environment?!
Episode: S1 E23 | 9:46
Watch 7:23
Overview
Why the Fastest Place on Earth is Disappearing
The Bonneville Salt Flats took millions of years to form. We altered it in a century.
Episode: S1 E22 | 7:23
Watch 9:07
Overview
What are Wild Coyotes Doing in the Big City?
In Chicago a new resident has upended our thinking about cities and the natural world.
Episode: S1 E21 | 9:07
Watch 11:15
Overview
What Makes These Dunes Sing?
Why do dunes sing? Head into the mysterious world of sand with host Joe Hanson!
Episode: S1 E20 | 11:15
Watch 8:35
Overview
Why Earth’s Newest Glacier is Inside an Active Volcano
Mt. St. Helens Volcano is the site of the world’s newest glacier, one of the few growing.
Episode: S1 E19 | 8:35
Watch 8:15
Overview
Why are There 30 Million Horseshoe Crabs on This Beach?
Every spring, the beaches of Delaware Bay play host to one of the world’s wildest parties.
Episode: S1 E18 | 8:15
Watch 9:02
Overview
Are Roller Coasters Actually Good For Your Brain?
Learn what’s happening to your body on a coaster and how they might help you feel better.
Episode: S1 E17 | 9:02
Watch 7:52
Overview
US Streets are Dangerous. We Can Fix Them.
US streets are designed to move cars as fast as possible. Is it time for that to change?
Episode: S1 E16 | 7:52
Watch 10:39
Overview
Inside the Fight to Save an Ancient Forest
Protestors protect threatened forests that contain rare ecosystems at risk of destruction.
Episode: S1 E15 | 10:39
