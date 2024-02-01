100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Pie in the Sky

New Leaf

Season 4 Episode 4 | 49m 03s

Fisher calls on Crabbe to butter up a prickly witness ensconced in a safe house, much to DCI Harding’s dismay. Can Crabbe cook his way into the witness’s good graces and convince her to testify against her gangster husband?

Aired: 10/05/22
Extras
Watch 49:10
Pie in the Sky
Gary's Cake
Armed robbers raid Pie in the Sky and Crabbe takes it upon himself to investigate.
Episode: S4 E6 | 49:10
Watch 49:49
Pie in the Sky
Devils on Horseback, Part 2
Is someone covering up after a string of suspicious racing accidents?
Episode: S4 E2 | 49:49
Watch 48:50
Pie in the Sky
Chinese Whispers
The owner of a local Chinese restaurant is attacked. Can Crabbe solve the case?
Episode: S4 E3 | 48:50
Watch 49:12
Pie in the Sky
Squashed Tomatoes
Crabbe is put in charge of the new Public Duties Squad and Pie gets an unwelcome visitor.
Episode: S5 E1 | 49:12
Watch 49:35
Pie in the Sky
Pork Pies
Crabbe and the PDS discover fraud when they are tasked with guarding a sausage factory.
Episode: S5 E3 | 49:35
Watch 49:24
Pie in the Sky
Ugly Customers
Crabbe and PDS protect the jury during a fraud trial; Sally gets rid of a slimy customer.
Episode: S5 E2 | 49:24
Watch 49:26
Pie in the Sky
Lemon Twist
Pie in the Sky receives a rave review and customers are queuing at the door.
Episode: S2 E10 | 49:26
Watch 49:12
Pie in the Sky
The Mild Bunch
Crabbe and Lefebvre are on the hunt for two con women, the Coverly sisters.
Episode: S2 E8 | 49:12
Watch 49:01
Pie in the Sky
Swan in his Pride
Crabbe investigates a series of murders involving a local murder squad.
Episode: S2 E7 | 49:01
Watch 49:06
Pie in the Sky
The Mystery of Pikey
Crabbe investigates a spate of burglaries in Middleton.
Episode: S2 E9 | 49:06
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Pie in the Sky Season 5
  • Pie in the Sky Season 4
  • Pie in the Sky Season 3
  • Pie in the Sky Season 2
  • Pie in the Sky Season 1
Watch 49:10
Pie in the Sky
Gary's Cake
Armed robbers raid Pie in the Sky and Crabbe takes it upon himself to investigate.
Episode: S4 E6 | 49:10
Watch 49:49
Pie in the Sky
Devils on Horseback, Part 2
Is someone covering up after a string of suspicious racing accidents?
Episode: S4 E2 | 49:49
Watch 48:50
Pie in the Sky
Chinese Whispers
The owner of a local Chinese restaurant is attacked. Can Crabbe solve the case?
Episode: S4 E3 | 48:50
Watch 49:12
Pie in the Sky
Squashed Tomatoes
Crabbe is put in charge of the new Public Duties Squad and Pie gets an unwelcome visitor.
Episode: S5 E1 | 49:12
Watch 49:09
Pie in the Sky
Breaking Bread
Crabbe must investigate who sabotaged the police canteen celebration lunch.
Episode: S4 E5 | 49:09
Watch 49:24
Pie in the Sky
Ugly Customers
Crabbe and PDS protect the jury during a fraud trial; Sally gets rid of a slimy customer.
Episode: S5 E2 | 49:24
Watch 48:43
Pie in the Sky
The Policeman’s Daughter
While his wife is away, ACC Fisher’s teenage daughter causes trouble.
Episode: S2 E3 | 48:43
Watch 49:06
Pie in the Sky
The One that Got Away
Pie in the Sky’s trout supplier’s new fiancé has gone missing. Is there foul play?
Episode: S2 E4 | 49:06
Watch 49:26
Pie in the Sky
Lemon Twist
Pie in the Sky receives a rave review and customers are queuing at the door.
Episode: S2 E10 | 49:26
Watch 49:31
Pie in the Sky
Black Pudding
Crabbe steps in to help a cantankerous food writer against her greedy nephew.
Episode: S2 E6 | 49:31