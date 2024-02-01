The Policeman’s Daughter

Extras
Armed robbers raid Pie in the Sky and Crabbe takes it upon himself to investigate.
Is someone covering up after a string of suspicious racing accidents?
The owner of a local Chinese restaurant is attacked. Can Crabbe solve the case?
Crabbe is put in charge of the new Public Duties Squad and Pie gets an unwelcome visitor.
Crabbe butters up a prickly witness to testify against her gangster husband.
Crabbe must investigate who sabotaged the police canteen celebration lunch.
Crabbe and PDS protect the jury during a fraud trial; Sally gets rid of a slimy customer.
Pie in the Sky’s trout supplier’s new fiancé has gone missing. Is there foul play?
Pie in the Sky receives a rave review and customers are queuing at the door.
Crabbe steps in to help a cantankerous food writer against her greedy nephew.
