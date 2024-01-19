Amazing Sled Run/Frost Fairy

It’s a snow day for Pinkalicious, Peter, Rafael and Jasmine! In fact, it snowed so much that the snow reaches Pinkalicious’ bedroom window! With all this snow on the ground, the kids decide to build the most pinkatastic sled run ever! / Pinkalicious and Peter find Felix the Frost Fairy asleep on the job. They’ll need to help him so everyone in Pinkville will have wonderful winter window designs!