The Ruff Ruffman Show

Team Hamster!: Let's Play Awesome Obstacles!

Season 2 Episode 10 | 4m 59s

Use teamwork to solve obstacle courses in the Team Hamster! Awesome Obstacles game! Watch Isla and Firo share five tips for how to play. Play Awesome Obstacles online at pbskids.org/hamsters

Aired: 10/02/25
Watch 4:48
The Ruff Ruffman Show
Team Hamster!: Let's Play Key Quest!
Watch Isla and Firo play the Team Hamster! Key Quest game!
Episode: S2 E11 | 4:48
Watch 4:57
The Ruff Ruffman Show
Team Hamster!: Awesome Obstacles in Real Life!
Watch Isla and Firo play the Team Hamster! Awesome Obstacles game…in real life!
Episode: S2 E7 | 4:57
Watch 4:59
The Ruff Ruffman Show
Team Hamster!: Key Quest in Real Life!
Watch Firo and Isla play the Team Hamster! Key Quest game…in real life!
Episode: S2 E8 | 4:59
Watch 4:59
The Ruff Ruffman Show
Team Hamster!: Tower Builders in Real Life!
Watch Isla and Firo play the Team Hamster! Tower Builders game…in real life!
Episode: S2 E6 | 4:59
Watch 4:55
The Ruff Ruffman Show
Team Hamster!: Let's Play Tower Builders!
Watch Firo and Isla play the Team Hamster! Tower Builders game!
Episode: S2 E9 | 4:55
Watch 3:22
The Ruff Ruffman Show
Ruff Ruffman, Humble Media Genius: Ruff’s First Livestream
Lupine teaches Ruff how to make videos that everyone can enjoy.
Episode: S3 E24 | 3:22
Watch 4:21
The Ruff Ruffman Show
Ruff Ruffman, Humble Media Genius: Too Good To Be True
Ruff and Lupine learn that some ads are not what they seem.
Episode: S3 E25 | 4:21
Watch 4:19
The Ruff Ruffman Show
Ruff Ruffman, Humble Media Genius: Spooky Movie Night
Ruff and Lupine discover daily life (gulp!) before the internet.
Episode: S3 E26 | 4:19
Watch 3:51
Watch 3:57
