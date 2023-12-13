100 WVIA Way
The Ruff Ruffman Show

¿Qué dices? ¡Queso!

Season 3 Episode 7 | 3m 31s

Ruff Ruffman: Humble Media Genius es una serie de animación que enseña a los niños, 6-10 años de edad, sobre el Internet, los medios de comunicación y la tecnología. El audio está en español.

Aired: 12/12/23
Watch 3:51
The Ruff Ruffman Show
Ruff Ruffman, Humble Media Genius: Meet Halley
Ruff and Lupine use a voice assistant and artificial intelligence to plan a trip.
Episode: S3 E23 | 3:51
Watch 2:43
The Ruff Ruffman Show
Ruff Ruffman, Humble Media Genius: Algorithms
Ruff and Lupine sing a song about algorithms.
Episode: S3 E21 | 2:43
Watch 3:17
The Ruff Ruffman Show
Ruff Ruffman, Humble Media Genius: Poetry
Ruff and Lupine use artificial intelligence to make beautiful poetry.
Episode: S3 E22 | 3:17
Watch 3:57
The Ruff Ruffman Show
Ruff Ruffman, Humble Media Genius: Ruff Amuck
Ruff and Lupine create art, with the help of artificial intelligence.
Episode: S3 E19 | 3:57
Watch 3:31
The Ruff Ruffman Show
Ruff Ruffman, Humble Media Genius: Robot Helper
Ruff and Lupine meet an unusual robot, powered by artificial intelligence.
Episode: S3 E20 | 3:31
Watch 2:16
The Ruff Ruffman Show
Ruff Answers You #3
A Humble Media Genius Video
Episode: S3 E12 | 2:16
Watch 2:03
The Ruff Ruffman Show
Ruff Answers You #4
A Humble Media Genius Video
Episode: S3 E13 | 2:03
Watch 4:21
The Ruff Ruffman Show
Cómo aprovechar la internet
Humble Media Genius es una serie de animación que los medios de comunicación.
Episode: S3 E8 | 4:21
Watch 3:50
The Ruff Ruffman Show
The Internet and Chet
As Ruff Ruffman plans a birthday party for Chet.
Episode: S3 E6 | 3:50
Watch 3:31
The Ruff Ruffman Show
Say? Cheese! How Ads Work
Ruff Ruffman explains how online advertising works.
Episode: S3 E7 | 3:31
Watch 3:50
The Ruff Ruffman Show
La internet y Chet
Humble Media Genius es una serie de animación que los medios de comunicación.
Episode: S3 E6 | 3:50
Watch 2:44
The Ruff Ruffman Show
An Orange Dog Goes Green
Ruff Ruffman discovers how to be green about his technology choices.
Episode: S3 E9 | 2:44