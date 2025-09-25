Team Hamster!: Let's Play Tower Builders!

Extras
Ruff and Lupine use a voice assistant and artificial intelligence to plan a trip.
Ruff and Lupine create art, with the help of artificial intelligence.
Ruff and Lupine meet an unusual robot, powered by artificial intelligence.
Ruff and Lupine sing a song about algorithms.
Ruff and Lupine use artificial intelligence to make beautiful poetry.
Humble Media Genius es una serie de animación que los medios de comunicación.
As Ruff Ruffman plans a birthday party for Chet.
Ruff Ruffman explains how online advertising works.
Watch Firo and Isla play the Team Hamster! Awesome Obstacles game!
Watch Isla and Firo play the Team Hamster! Key Quest game!
Watch Isla and Firo play the Team Hamster! Awesome Obstacles game…in real life!
Watch Firo and Isla play the Team Hamster! Key Quest game…in real life!
Watch Isla and Firo play the Team Hamster! Tower Builders game…in real life!
Lupine teaches Ruff how to make videos that everyone can enjoy.
Ruff and Lupine learn that some ads are not what they seem.
Ruff and Lupine discover daily life (gulp!) before the internet.
Ruff and Lupine use a voice assistant and artificial intelligence to plan a trip.
