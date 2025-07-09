Ruff Ruffman, Humble Media Genius: Too Good To Be True

Extras
Ruff and Lupine use a voice assistant and artificial intelligence to plan a trip.
Ruff and Lupine create art, with the help of artificial intelligence.
Ruff and Lupine meet an unusual robot, powered by artificial intelligence.
Ruff and Lupine sing a song about algorithms.
Ruff and Lupine use artificial intelligence to make beautiful poetry.
Humble Media Genius es una serie de animación que los medios de comunicación.
As Ruff Ruffman plans a birthday party for Chet.
Ruff Ruffman explains how online advertising works.
Lupine teaches Ruff how to make videos that everyone can enjoy.
Ruff and Lupine discover daily life (gulp!) before the internet.
