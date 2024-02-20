Monster Truckin’

Elmo and Chris are making their own monster truck jump, but they don’t have a ramp. This is a problem! They need something slanted up like a triangle and wonder if there’s something that could be used as a ramp. What if they use a pizza box lid? Let’s try! Elmo and Chris didn’t give up and made a ramp for the jump. The Count, Big Bird, and Oscar joined with their monster trucks, and everyone raced