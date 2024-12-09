100 WVIA Way
Sesame Street

Sesame Street’s Lunar New Year Celebration

Season 54 Episode 14

Ji-Young, Qui, and Lily share how their families celebrate Lunar New Year. After Ji-Young, Qui, and Lily share how their families decorate, receive envelopes as gifts, and special foods they eat, they all get ready for a celebration. Alan and Ji-Young cook tteokguk, a soup with rice cakes, Charlie and Lily make red envelopes, and Qui and Elmo decorate the table with peach blossoms branches.

Aired: 01/30/25
Extras
Watch 1:55
Sesame Street
Elmo Learns about Lunar New Year
Elmo learns about the ways different cultures celebrate Lunar New Year!
Clip: S54 E14 | 1:55
Watch 1:05
Sesame Street
Five Kleicha
An animation that celebrates the end of Ramadan! Let's count 5 kleicha and more.
Clip: S54 E14 | 1:05
Watch 4:59
Sesame Street
Elmo's World: Arts & Crafts
Elmo and Grover learn about different kinds of Arts & Crafts together in Elmo's World!
Clip: S54 E5 | 4:59
Watch 1:22
Sesame Street
A Is for Arts and Crafts
The letter of the day is A! Let's do Arts and Crafts together to celebrate.
Clip: S54 E5 | 1:22
Watch 0:21
Sesame Street
The Best Me Song
The Sesame Street cast sings about what makes them unique and the best 'me' they can be!
Clip: S54 E5 | 0:21
Watch 1:35
Sesame Street
Bert & Ernie Learn about Opposites
Bert and Ernie discover all different kinds of opposites on Sesame Street!
Clip: S54 E19 | 1:35
Watch 3:20
Sesame Street
Kal Penn's "Kal's Scrumptious Soups"
Kal Penn visits Sesame Street to help Grover taste different kinds of soups!
Clip: S54 E19 | 3:20
Watch 1:02
Sesame Street
A song about Zero
Let's listen to a song about the number Zero!
Clip: S54 E15 | 1:02
Watch 0:27
Sesame Street
Elmo Learns how to Count to Zero
The Amazing Zero visits Sesame Street and teaches Elmo all about Zero!
Clip: S54 E15 | 0:27
Watch 7:08
Sesame Street
Sesame Street Cook-off: Use that Rice
Elmo hosts a cooking competition! Watch how chefs can use rice to cook different recipes.
Clip: S54 E33 | 7:08
