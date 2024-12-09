Sesame Street’s Lunar New Year Celebration

Ji-Young, Qui, and Lily share how their families celebrate Lunar New Year. After Ji-Young, Qui, and Lily share how their families decorate, receive envelopes as gifts, and special foods they eat, they all get ready for a celebration. Alan and Ji-Young cook tteokguk, a soup with rice cakes, Charlie and Lily make red envelopes, and Qui and Elmo decorate the table with peach blossoms branches.