100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sesame Street

The Sign Language ABCs

Season 54 Episode 23 | 25m 55s

It’s Alphabet Day on Sesame Street. There’s alphabet shaped cookies and decorations all around! While Elmo sings the ABC song, his friend Mathis signs the alphabets using American Sign Language. What a great way to celebrate Alphabet Day!

Aired: 12/05/24 | Expires: 01/03/25
Extras
Watch 1:30
Sesame Street
The Alphabet Rap
Let's listen to a rap about the alphabet and learn about each letter!
Clip: S54 E23 | 1:30
Watch 0:46
Sesame Street
The Alphabet song with ASL
Elmo learns how to sign the Alphabet song using ASL!
Clip: S54 E23 | 0:46
Watch 0:49
Sesame Street
Letter of the Day: M
Let's sing and dance along to the Letter of the Day: M!
Clip: S54 E26 | 0:49
Watch 1:29
Sesame Street
S is for Supermarket
Supermarket starts with the letter S! Let's explore the different parts of a supermarket.
Clip: S54 E10 | 1:29
Watch 1:12
Sesame Street
Abby Searches for an item that starts with C
Abby is looking for a fruit or vegetable that starts with the letter C! Can you help her?
Clip: S54 E10 | 1:12
Watch 1:37
Sesame Street
4 Drums
A drummer sings a song while counting to the beat of his 4 drums!
Clip: S54 E26 | 1:37
Watch 0:53
Sesame Street
S is for Shapes
Shapes starts with the letter S! Let's look for shapes in the things we see every day
Clip: S54 E35 | 0:53
Watch 5:00
Sesame Street
Elmo and Tango's Mysterious Mysteries: Grover's Missing Hat
Farmer Grover has lost his straw hat! Elmo and Tango search to solve this mystery
Clip: S54 E29 | 5:00
Watch 0:51
Sesame Street
Prarie Dawn Sings about Octagons
Prairie Dawn, Elmo, Cookie Monster, and the Count sing about Octagons!
Clip: S54 E35 | 0:51
Watch 0:50
Sesame Street
Letter of the Day: J
Let's sing and dance along to the Letter of the Day: J!
Clip: S54 E29 | 0:50
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Sesame Street Season 54
  • Sesame Street Season 53
  • Sesame Street Season 52
  • Sesame Street Season 51
  • Sesame Street Season 50
  • Sesame Street Season 49
  • Sesame Street Season 48
  • Sesame Street Season 47
  • Sesame Street Season 46
  • Sesame Street Season 45
  • Sesame Street Season 44
  • Sesame Street Season 43
  • Sesame Street Season 42
  • Sesame Street Season 41
  • Sesame Street Season 40
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Elmo’s Little Star
Elmo doesn’t give up and keeps practicing until he learns how to play a song.
Episode: S54 E26 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Scootin’ On Sesame Street
Elmo shares his scooter with Zoe and learns how to be patient and wait for his turn.
Episode: S54 E6 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Tamir's Water Works
Tamir is leaving for robotics camp and needs to figure out how to keep the garden watered while he’s
Episode: S54 E18 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Brave Bessie by Brave Gabrielle
Gabrielle puts on a show to tell her friends about Bessie Coleman.
Episode: S54 E29 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Prairie Dawn's Cookie Party
Prairie Dawn is hosting a cookie party where all the cookies are baked in all kinds of shapes!
Episode: S54 E35 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Our Family Musical
Mia writes a musical about her family for a school project.
Episode: S54 E20 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
The Grover Game
Welcome to Street Carnival Day! Cookie Monster is playing the Grover Game.
Episode: S54 E16 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
The Oct-dough-pus
Grover and his friend, the octopus, are helping at Hooper’s Store.
Episode: S54 E2 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Shabbat Shalom!
Charlie and her family have Shabbat dinner in the arbor and share their special meal with friends.
Episode: S54 E25 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Elmo’s Morning Routine
Elmo and Abby help Crystal the Ball come up with a morning routine.
Episode: S54 E8 | 25:55