100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sesame Street

A Trip to the Moon

Season 55 Episode 9 | 25m 55s

Elmo and Zoe are fascinated by the moon and wish they could go there. Tamir suggests they can use their imagination and pretend to be astronauts going to the moon. Astronauts Elmo and Zoe dress up in space suits, make a cardboard spaceship, and blast off!

Aired: 11/09/25
Extras
Watch 0:59
Sesame Street
Two Flowers
Two friends practice counting to two while helping their family and neighbors!
Clip: S54 E28 | 0:59
Watch 1:00
Sesame Street
8 Dinosaurs
Let's count 8 dancing dinosaurs as they compete in a dance competition!
Clip: S54 E32 | 1:00
Watch 2:41
Sesame Street
Elmo, Abby, and Tamir meet "famous dinosaur finder" Dan Levy
D is for Dinosaur! Elmo, Abby, and Tamir talk to Dan Levy about dinosaurs.
Clip: S54 E32 | 2:41
Watch 0:58
Sesame Street
P is for Playground
Playground starts with the letter P! Let's discover the different parts of a playground.
Clip: S54 E31 | 0:58
Watch 0:49
Sesame Street
Number of the Day: 9
The number of the day is 9! Let's count 9 martians together with Elmo and Abby.
Clip: S54 E31 | 0:49
Watch 4:39
Sesame Street
Elmo and Friends help deliver lunch
Elmo, Rosita, and Charlie help Alan by delivering lunch on Sesame Street!
Clip: S54 E27 | 4:39
Watch 1:14
Sesame Street
The Vehicle Game with Tamir
Tamir hosts the Vehicle game! Abby and Elmo play to guess different kinds of vehicles.
Clip: S54 E27 | 1:14
Watch 5:01
Sesame Street
Elmo and Tango's Mysterious Mysteries: Missing Picture
Elmo and Tango are looking for Elmo's missing picture! Can you help them find it?
Clip: S54 E24 | 5:01
Watch 1:10
Sesame Street
15 Leaves
Can you count up to 15? Let's count 15 leaves together!
Clip: S54 E24 | 1:10
Watch 0:28
Sesame Street
The Best Friend Band performs "Somebody Come and Play"
Abby, Tamir, and Elmo perform 'Somebody Come and Play' with their musical instruments
Clip: S54 E34 | 0:28
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Sesame Street Season 55
  • Sesame Street Season 54
  • Sesame Street Season 53
  • Sesame Street Season 52
  • Sesame Street Season 51
  • Sesame Street Season 50
  • Sesame Street Season 49
  • Sesame Street Season 48
  • Sesame Street Season 47
  • Sesame Street Season 46
  • Sesame Street Season 45
  • Sesame Street Season 44
  • Sesame Street Season 43
  • Sesame Street Season 42
  • Sesame Street Season 41
  • Sesame Street Season 40
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Mitzvah Day Mix-Up
Elmo, Grover, and their friends help Charlie build a Little Library for her synagogue.
Episode: S55 E5 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Nursery Rhyme Day on Sesame Street
Elmo and Abby help Nursery Rhyme characters with their big feelings.
Episode: S55 E8 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Rudy's Doctor Dilemma
Rudy and Tango learn how to feel better when they’re scared.
Episode: S55 E6 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Jam Session Jam Up
Elmo and Zoe learn all about jazz music during the Sesame Street Jazz Festival.
Episode: S55 E4 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Tamir's Art Show
Tamir is disappointed when Grandma Nell shows off his drawing before it was finished.
Episode: S55 E3 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Beachball Bop
Elmo accidentally knocks over his block tower during a game of Beachball Bop.
Episode: S55 E1 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Sesame Street
Elmo and his friends are making a Peace Tree to celebrate Martin Luther King Day.
Episode: S55 E2 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Tamir Learns Tagalog
TJ is excited to meet his favorite comic book artist, Bobby Manalo!
Episode: S54 E28 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
A Home for Fido
Chris, Elmo, and Abby help Fido feel proud that he’s a frog and find the right habitat to live in.
Episode: S54 E13 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sesame Street
Roar, it’s a Dinosaur
Elmo, Chris, and their friends on Sesame Street have dressed up as dinosaurs.
Episode: S54 E32 | 25:55