To embrace PRIDE, you often need to define yourself in your own way. Srilatha's world turned upside down when she discovered the hidden 'A' in LGBTQI_+; queer stage and film director Kevin receives a time capsule gift from their late grandfather; and Jamie takes us on a 20-year journey of transition and self-love. Three storytellers, three interpretations of PROUD TO BE, hosted by Theresa Okokon.