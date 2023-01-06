100 WVIA Way
Stories from the Stage

Transformation

Season 6 Episode 10 | 26m 30s

We often believe that our circumstances are permanent, when in fact, this is not the case. If only we dare, change can happen. Jason discovers his voice and sees himself in a new light; Jackie embarks on a daring career change that leads to joy; and Judah changes his name and learns to trust his inner voice. Three storytellers, three interpretations of TRANSFORMATION, hosted by Wes Hazard.

Aired: 02/26/23
Stories from the Stage is a collaboration of WORLD Channel and GBH. In partnership with Tell&Act.
Stories from the Stage
Belonging
Belonging is a fundamental human desire that transcends boundaries - geographical, cultural, social.
Episode: S7 E20
Stories from the Stage
Life Is a Laugh
Mishaps in life are perhaps the ones we remember most vividly.
Episode: S7 E19
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
Nine-to-Five
Work can be a way to survive. But sometimes it's a nightmare, and other times a dream.
Episode: S7 E18 | 26:14
Watch 26:15
Stories from the Stage
Turning Point
Life's journey is punctuated by defining times that call for courage and change.
Episode: S7 E17 | 26:15
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
In an Instant
Sometimes, fleeting moments define our existence.
Episode: S7 E16 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
You're Hired!
The twists and turns of professional life can lead to revelation and finding true path.
Episode: S7 E15 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
Be the Change
Change isn't only forged by the mighty; the bold actions of individuals often spark it.
Episode: S7 E14 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
Extraordinary Women
What does it mean to be extraordinary? To embody the extraordinary is to defy the odds.
Episode: S7 E13 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
Suddenly
Our lives can change forever in the blink of an eye.
Episode: S7 E12 | 26:14
Watch 26:14
Stories from the Stage
The Funny Side
Life can be serious, but when the scars fade, sometimes we can find the funny side.
Episode: S7 E11 | 26:14