Princess Pea's father is busy, busy, busy with no time to help her tie up her skates. What's a Princess to do? The Super Readers use their literacy powers to visit another Princess whose funny little helper, Rumpelstiltskin, is far too busy to help her spin straw into gold. The Super Readers may be able to guess Rumpelstiltskin's name but they won't be able to guess what will happen in this story!