Whyatt's family members are too busy to play his board game with him, but when he goes to put the game away, it's gone! To solve the mystery of where the game went, the Super Readers jump into the book The Cowgirl Mystery. There, they meet Cowgirl Hazel whose plans for a picnic with her horse Buttercup keep getting foiled. The Super Readers help Hazel find out who is behind this mystery.