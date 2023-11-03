Red wants to show Whyatt a trick with her new toy, but she can't make it spin and it keeps dropping. To solve her problem, the Super Readers jump into the book The Rhyming Carnival where they meet Aidan, a boy who wants to win a stuffed purple porcupine at the carnival midway. The Super Readers help Aidan slow down so that he can find the rhyming words he needs to win the prize.