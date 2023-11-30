Whyatt's puppy Woofster clearly wants to play a game with Whyatt and his friend Princess, but they can't figure out what game he wants to play. To find the answer to this really big question, the Super Readers jump into the book Where's Woofster? where they find themselves in Puppy Land, but they can't find Woofster. The Super Readers have to use their super powers to find Woofster.