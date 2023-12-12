Shrimp is America’s favorite seafood, but most are produced unsustainably. Luckily, there is a rise in aquaculture producing Earth-friendly shrimp close to home. At Triple J Shrimp, Pacific white shrimp are raised sustainably thousands of miles from the ocean. Join Cat Neville for this eye-opening episode and then get into the kitchen as she cooks up Spanish-style chile-garlic shell-on shrimp.