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The Gold

Season 1 Recap

Season 2 | 2m 08s

Ready? If not, we can help! Refresh your memories of Season 1 of The Gold now, and don't miss the Season 2 premiere on Sunday, October 18 at 10/9c on MASTERPIECE ons PBS.

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 0:30
The Gold
Season 2 Teaser
A new season of The Gold begins Oct. 18, 2026 at 10/9c.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 1:05
The Gold
Season 2 Official Teaser
The high stakes cat-and-mouse game continues! The Gold Season 2 returns to MASTERPIECE in 2026.
Preview: 1:05
Watch 0:30
The Gold
Episode 6 Preview
Some of the criminals are found innocent and others are convicted.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 5
Palmer is finally caught after attempting to escape to Brazil. Cooper is arrested but Parry escapes.
Episode: S1 E5 | 53:05
Watch 0:30
The Gold
Episode 5 Preview
The police learn that Cooper and Parry have been laundering the Brink’s-Mat millions.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:03
The Gold
The '80s Look
Hear from the cast and more about recreating the 1980s look on-screen for The Gold.
Clip: S1 | 2:03
Watch 0:30
The Gold
Episode 4 Preview
Palmer learns he is wanted by the police. Noye’s murder trial comes to a dramatic conclusion.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 1:59
The Gold
Inspired by Real Events
Learn more about the real life robbery (and the players involved) that inspired The Gold.
Clip: S1 | 1:59
Watch 0:29
The Gold
Episode 3 Preview
The task force set up surveillance on Noye. A police raid ends in tragedy in Noye’s garden.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:29
Watch 2:31
The Gold
The Criminals
Learn all about the criminals at the center of one of the largest robberies in British history.
Clip: S1 | 2:31
Latest Episodes
Watch 53:50
The Gold
Episode 6
Some of the criminals are found innocent and others are convicted.
Episode: S1 E6 | 53:50
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 5
Palmer is finally caught after attempting to escape to Brazil. Cooper is arrested but Parry escapes.
Episode: S1 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 4
Palmer learns he is wanted by the police. Noye’s murder trial comes to a dramatic conclusion.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 3
The task force set up surveillance on Noye. A police raid ends in tragedy in Noye’s garden.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 2
The criminals create a system to smelt the Brink’s-Mat gold and sell it back into the market.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
The Gold
Episode 1
Six armed men steal £26m worth of gold from the Brink’s-Mat security depot.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:05