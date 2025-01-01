Season 1 Recap

Extras
A new season of The Gold begins Oct. 18, 2026 at 10/9c.
The high stakes cat-and-mouse game continues! The Gold Season 2 returns to MASTERPIECE in 2026.
Some of the criminals are found innocent and others are convicted.
The police learn that Cooper and Parry have been laundering the Brink’s-Mat millions.
Hear from the cast and more about recreating the 1980s look on-screen for The Gold.
Palmer learns he is wanted by the police. Noye’s murder trial comes to a dramatic conclusion.
Learn more about the real life robbery (and the players involved) that inspired The Gold.
The task force set up surveillance on Noye. A police raid ends in tragedy in Noye’s garden.
Learn all about the criminals at the center of one of the largest robberies in British history.
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