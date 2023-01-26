100 WVIA Way
They Were Ten

Episode 1

Season 1 Episode 1 | 48m 37s

Ten strangers have arrived on Devil Island, a tropical paradise, but they soon discover they’ve stumbled into a trap. As they sit down to their first dinner, a voice echoes through loudspeakers, calling every one of them a murderer.

Aired: 03/01/23
Watch 52:42
They Were Ten
Episode 6
Wracked with doubt and fear, the last three survivors are almost losing their minds.
Episode: S1 E6 | 52:42
Watch 51:58
They Were Ten
Episode 4
Eve’s body is found adrift. Their raft is destroyed. Everyone is flipping out.
Episode: S1 E4 | 51:58
Watch 49:55
They Were Ten
Episode 3
The remaining guests realize the murderer must be one of them.
Episode: S1 E3 | 49:55
Watch 48:20
They Were Ten
Episode 5
The survivors are at each other’s throats as it becomes clear no one will escape.
Episode: S1 E5 | 48:20
Watch 46:31
They Were Ten
Episode 2
Two guests are dead, and the drinking water is poisoned.
Episode: S1 E2 | 46:31
