100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
They Were Ten

Episode 4

Season 1 Episode 4 | 51m 58s

Eve’s lifeless body is found floating out at sea. Their raft is deliberately destroyed. Xavier poisons himself while he’s hunting for food. Victoria is so sure Kelly’s the murderer that she tries to kill her. Everyone is flipping out.

Aired: 03/01/23
Extras
Watch 52:42
They Were Ten
Episode 6
Wracked with doubt and fear, the last three survivors are almost losing their minds.
Episode: S1 E6 | 52:42
Watch 49:55
They Were Ten
Episode 3
The remaining guests realize the murderer must be one of them.
Episode: S1 E3 | 49:55
Watch 48:20
They Were Ten
Episode 5
The survivors are at each other’s throats as it becomes clear no one will escape.
Episode: S1 E5 | 48:20
Watch 48:37
They Were Ten
Episode 1
Ten strangers arrive on Devil Island, and soon discover they’ve stumbled into a trap.
Episode: S1 E1 | 48:37
Watch 46:31
They Were Ten
Episode 2
Two guests are dead, and the drinking water is poisoned.
Episode: S1 E2 | 46:31
Latest Episodes
Watch 52:42
They Were Ten
Episode 6
Wracked with doubt and fear, the last three survivors are almost losing their minds.
Episode: S1 E6 | 52:42
Watch 48:20
They Were Ten
Episode 5
The survivors are at each other’s throats as it becomes clear no one will escape.
Episode: S1 E5 | 48:20
Watch 48:37
They Were Ten
Episode 1
Ten strangers arrive on Devil Island, and soon discover they’ve stumbled into a trap.
Episode: S1 E1 | 48:37
Watch 49:55
They Were Ten
Episode 3
The remaining guests realize the murderer must be one of them.
Episode: S1 E3 | 49:55
Watch 46:31
They Were Ten
Episode 2
Two guests are dead, and the drinking water is poisoned.
Episode: S1 E2 | 46:31