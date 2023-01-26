100 WVIA Way
They Were Ten

Episode 2

Season 1 Episode 2 | 46m 31s

Myriam, the housekeEpisodeer, and Kelly’s dog are dead, and the guests discover that their only source of drinking water was poisoned. Looking for an escape, they find the body of the man who invited them to the island. Who was he, really?

Aired: 03/01/23
Watch 52:42
They Were Ten
Episode 6
Wracked with doubt and fear, the last three survivors are almost losing their minds.
Episode: S1 E6 | 52:42
Watch 48:20
They Were Ten
Episode 5
The survivors are at each other’s throats as it becomes clear no one will escape.
Episode: S1 E5 | 48:20
Watch 48:37
They Were Ten
Episode 1
Ten strangers arrive on Devil Island, and soon discover they’ve stumbled into a trap.
Episode: S1 E1 | 48:37
Watch 51:58
They Were Ten
Episode 4
Eve’s body is found adrift. Their raft is destroyed. Everyone is flipping out.
Episode: S1 E4 | 51:58
Watch 49:55
They Were Ten
Episode 3
The remaining guests realize the murderer must be one of them.
Episode: S1 E3 | 49:55
