They Were Ten

Episode 6

Season 1 Episode 6 | 52m 42s

Kelly worries she’s being ganged up against. Nina is suspicious of Malik. Wracked with doubt and fear, the last three survivors are almost losing their minds. They were told no one would survive, but if they all die, who is the murderer?

Aired: 03/01/23
Extras
Watch 48:37
They Were Ten
Episode 1
Ten strangers arrive on Devil Island, and soon discover they’ve stumbled into a trap.
Episode: S1 E1 | 48:37
Watch 51:58
They Were Ten
Episode 4
Eve’s body is found adrift. Their raft is destroyed. Everyone is flipping out.
Episode: S1 E4 | 51:58
Watch 49:55
They Were Ten
Episode 3
The remaining guests realize the murderer must be one of them.
Episode: S1 E3 | 49:55
Watch 46:31
They Were Ten
Episode 2
Two guests are dead, and the drinking water is poisoned.
Episode: S1 E2 | 46:31
Watch 48:20
They Were Ten
Episode 5
The survivors are at each other’s throats as it becomes clear no one will escape.
Episode: S1 E5 | 48:20
