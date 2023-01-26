Extras
Ten strangers arrive on Devil Island, and soon discover they’ve stumbled into a trap.
Eve’s body is found adrift. Their raft is destroyed. Everyone is flipping out.
The remaining guests realize the murderer must be one of them.
The survivors are at each other’s throats as it becomes clear no one will escape.
Latest Episodes
