Political Violence; Women's Role

Why many women avoid the gym and what may need to change to make fitness spaces feel safe for all.
Anxiety over Trump's anti-DEI policy and boys sliding back on some indicators
EA Hanks, daughter of Tom Hanks, explores family secrets in new memoir ''The 10.''
Trump deports American children & reversal on important study.
We explore the topic with Jules Edwards from the AWNN and Prof. Gina Rippon
House passes SAVE act & SCOTUS considers religious freedom case
Mental illnesses and conditions such as ADHD, and how misinformation about it spreads
A new study reveals Gen Z chooses safety as their top priority by an overwhelming margin.
The uncertain state of the economy and accusations of East African workers abused
