To The Contrary

Women's Job Market; Democratic Rebrand

Season 34 Episode 3425 | 26m 46s

Women's Job Market: Many women, especially Black women, are leaving U.S. jobs due to office mandates, childcare issues, and federal cuts. Democratic Rebrand: Younger Democrats are pushing a new image focused on relatable, competent candidates while the party struggles with its national identity. PANEL: Patricia Sosa, Linda Chavez, Erin Matson, Neeraja Deshpande

Aired: 09/04/25
Funding for TO THE CONTRARY is provided by the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation, the Park Foundation and the Charles A. Frueauff Foundation.
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Fast Fashion: The Hidden Costs of Trendy Clothes
Exploring fast fashion's impact on the environment and consumer power for change.
Episode: S34 E3419 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Remote Work; DEI Changes
Remote work widens gender gap; DEI shifts to safer topics under pressure.
Episode: S34 E3418 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
What Pope Leo XIV Means for Gender, Race, and LGBTQ Issues
Pope Leo XIV's papacy sparks debate on gender, race & LGBTQ issues in the Catholic Church.
Episode: S34 E3415 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Political Violence; Women's Role
We discuss the use of force in the political arena, plus how women are perceived.
Episode: S34 E3414 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Why the Gym Doesn’t Feel Safe for Women
Why many women avoid the gym and what may need to change to make fitness spaces feel safe for all.
Episode: S34 E3410 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
DEI & Business; Boys Falling Behind
Anxiety over Trump's anti-DEI policy and boys sliding back on some indicators
Episode: S34 E3409 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
E.A. Hanks on Family Secrets and Her New Memoir ''The 10''
EA Hanks, daughter of Tom Hanks, explores family secrets in new memoir ''The 10.''
Episode: S34 E3408 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Immigration Crackdown; Women’s Health Initiative
Trump deports American children & reversal on important study.
Episode: S34 E3407 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Autism in Women and Girls - Two Experts Weigh In
We explore the topic with Jules Edwards from the AWNN and Prof. Gina Rippon
Episode: S34 E3406 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
SAVE Act & Voting; Mahmoud v. Taylor
House passes SAVE act & SCOTUS considers religious freedom case
Episode: S34 E3405 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • To The Contrary Season 34
  • To The Contrary Season 33
  • To The Contrary Season 32
  • To The Contrary Season 31
  • To The Contrary's 30th Season
  • To The Contrary Season 29
  • To The Contrary Season 28
  • To The Contrary Season 27
  • To The Contrary Season 26
  • To The Contrary Season 25
  • To The Contrary Season 24
  • To The Contrary Season 23
  • To The Contrary Season 22
  • To The Contrary Season 21
  • To The Contrary Season 20
  • To The Contrary Season 19
  • To The Contrary Season 8
  • To The Contrary Season 1
