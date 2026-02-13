Trump & Blue-Collar Voters; Impact of Anti-DEI Executive Orders

Extras
Major study questions the link between social media and teen mental health.
Robots are transforming IVF, could make fertility treatments faster, cheaper, and more accessible.
Women now dominate higher education as many young women express frustration and consider leaving US
Exploring weight loss pill's societal impact and AI Slop's influence on media quality and culture.
Women use masculine profiles for job visibility, and UN debates female leadership.
Discover how these changes are shaping the future of work and what it means
Using empathy and conversation to bridge political divides and reduce hostility.
Tariffs strain families; women face more leave challenges than men
Explore Juana Azurduy's legacy with two experts
Women live longer due to various factors; telehealth reduces abortion travel despite access threats
Latest Episodes
To The Contrary Season 34
-
To The Contrary Season 33
-
To The Contrary Season 32
-
To The Contrary Season 31
-
To The Contrary's 30th Season
-
To The Contrary Season 29
-
To The Contrary Season 28
-
To The Contrary Season 27
-
To The Contrary Season 26
-
To The Contrary Season 25
-
To The Contrary Season 24
-
To The Contrary Season 23
-
To The Contrary Season 22
-
To The Contrary Season 21
-
To The Contrary Season 20
-
To The Contrary Season 19
-
To The Contrary Season 8
-
To The Contrary Season 1
