100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
To The Contrary

Trump & Blue-Collar Voters; Impact of Anti-DEI Executive Orders

Season 34 Episode 3447 | 26m 46s

Trump & Blue-Collar Voters: Is President Trump losing support among non-college voters ahead of the midterms? Impact of Anti-DEI Executive Orders: What will be the impact for leadership opportunities for women and Black professionals? PANEL: Sam Bennett, Linda Chavez, Carrie Sheffield, Jessica Washington

Aired: 02/12/26
Funding for TO THE CONTRARY is provided by the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation, the Park Foundation and the Charles A. Frueauff Foundation.
Extras
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
25,000 Teens, 3 Years: Groundbreaking Social Media and Mental Health Study
Major study questions the link between social media and teen mental health.
Episode: S34 E3446 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Robots Taking Over IVF: The Future of Fertility Treatments
Robots are transforming IVF, could make fertility treatments faster, cheaper, and more accessible.
Episode: S34 E3439 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Higher Education Shift; Women Considering Leaving
Women now dominate higher education as many young women express frustration and consider leaving US
Episode: S34 E3445 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Weight Loss Pill; AI Slop
Exploring weight loss pill's societal impact and AI Slop's influence on media quality and culture.
Episode: S34 E3444 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
LinkedIn Bias; UN Leadership
Women use masculine profiles for job visibility, and UN debates female leadership.
Episode: S34 E3443 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Gen Z: Navigating New Career Paths in a Changing World
Discover how these changes are shaping the future of work and what it means
Episode: S34 E3438 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Bridging Divides: Can We Learn to Listen Across Differences?
Using empathy and conversation to bridge political divides and reduce hostility.
Episode: S34 E3435 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Tariff Impact on Families; Leave Disparities
Tariffs strain families; women face more leave challenges than men
Episode: S34 E3434 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Hispanic Heritage Month: A Forgotten Revolutionary Heroine
Explore Juana Azurduy's legacy with two experts
Episode: S34 E3431 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Women Living Longer; Abortion Trends
Women live longer due to various factors; telehealth reduces abortion travel despite access threats
Episode: S34 E3430 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • To The Contrary Season 34
  • To The Contrary Season 33
  • To The Contrary Season 32
  • To The Contrary Season 31
  • To The Contrary's 30th Season
  • To The Contrary Season 29
  • To The Contrary Season 28
  • To The Contrary Season 27
  • To The Contrary Season 26
  • To The Contrary Season 25
  • To The Contrary Season 24
  • To The Contrary Season 23
  • To The Contrary Season 22
  • To The Contrary Season 21
  • To The Contrary Season 20
  • To The Contrary Season 19
  • To The Contrary Season 8
  • To The Contrary Season 1
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
25,000 Teens, 3 Years: Groundbreaking Social Media and Mental Health Study
Major study questions the link between social media and teen mental health.
Episode: S34 E3446 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Robots Taking Over IVF: The Future of Fertility Treatments
Robots are transforming IVF, could make fertility treatments faster, cheaper, and more accessible.
Episode: S34 E3439 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Higher Education Shift; Women Considering Leaving
Women now dominate higher education as many young women express frustration and consider leaving US
Episode: S34 E3445 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Weight Loss Pill; AI Slop
Exploring weight loss pill's societal impact and AI Slop's influence on media quality and culture.
Episode: S34 E3444 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
LinkedIn Bias; UN Leadership
Women use masculine profiles for job visibility, and UN debates female leadership.
Episode: S34 E3443 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Gen Z: Navigating New Career Paths in a Changing World
Discover how these changes are shaping the future of work and what it means
Episode: S34 E3438 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Bridging Divides: Can We Learn to Listen Across Differences?
Using empathy and conversation to bridge political divides and reduce hostility.
Episode: S34 E3435 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Tariff Impact on Families; Leave Disparities
Tariffs strain families; women face more leave challenges than men
Episode: S34 E3434 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Hispanic Heritage Month: A Forgotten Revolutionary Heroine
Explore Juana Azurduy's legacy with two experts
Episode: S34 E3431 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Women Living Longer; Abortion Trends
Women live longer due to various factors; telehealth reduces abortion travel despite access threats
Episode: S34 E3430 | 26:46