To The Contrary

Hispanic Heritage Month: A Forgotten Revolutionary Heroine

Season 34 Episode 3431 | 26m 46s

Join us as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by exploring the remarkable life of Juana Azurduy, a revolutionary leader who defied norms in 19th century South America. With insights from Professor Vanesa Miseres and Dr. Cheryl Jimenez-Frei, we delve into Azurduy's legacy, her battles for independence, and her enduring impact on history.

Aired: 10/27/25
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Women Living Longer; Abortion Trends
Women live longer due to various factors; telehealth reduces abortion travel despite access threats
Episode: S34 E3430 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Breast Cancer; Riyadh Comedy Festival; AI Actress
Breast cancer detection innovation, comedians face backlash, and Tilly Norwood controversy
Episode: S34 E3429 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Dating Apps: Safety Concerns and Security Breaches Uncovered
Explore the hidden dangers of dating apps
Episode: S34 E3428 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Women's Rights; Young People & Parenting
Women’s rights today & youth views on marriage/parenting
Episode: S34 E3427 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Women Over 40 Having More Kids Than Teens
This demographic shift has big societal impacts.
Episode: S34 E3426 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Women's Job Market; Democratic Rebrand
Women quit jobs; young Democrats push relatable candidates amid party struggles.
Episode: S34 E3425 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Fast Fashion: The Hidden Costs of Trendy Clothes
Exploring fast fashion's impact on the environment and consumer power for change.
Episode: S34 E3419 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Remote Work; DEI Changes
Remote work widens gender gap; DEI shifts to safer topics under pressure.
Episode: S34 E3418 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
What Pope Leo XIV Means for Gender, Race, and LGBTQ Issues
Pope Leo XIV's papacy sparks debate on gender, race & LGBTQ issues in the Catholic Church.
Episode: S34 E3415 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Political Violence; Women's Role
We discuss the use of force in the political arena, plus how women are perceived.
Episode: S34 E3414 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • To The Contrary Season 34
  • To The Contrary Season 33
  • To The Contrary Season 32
  • To The Contrary Season 31
  • To The Contrary's 30th Season
  • To The Contrary Season 29
  • To The Contrary Season 28
  • To The Contrary Season 27
  • To The Contrary Season 26
  • To The Contrary Season 25
  • To The Contrary Season 24
  • To The Contrary Season 23
  • To The Contrary Season 22
  • To The Contrary Season 21
  • To The Contrary Season 20
  • To The Contrary Season 19
  • To The Contrary Season 8
  • To The Contrary Season 1
