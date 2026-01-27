100 WVIA Way
To The Contrary

Robots Taking Over IVF: The Future of Fertility Treatments

Season 34 Episode 3439 | 26m 46s

Artificial intelligence and robotics are revolutionizing in-vitro fertilization. From selecting genetic material to creating embryos, machines are now performing delicate procedures once done only by expert hands. This breakthrough could make IVF faster, cheaper, and more accessible. PANEL: science reporter Elana Spivack, The Washington Post's Elizabeth Dwoskin, and the Dallas Morning News' Miriam

Aired: 01/26/26
Funding for TO THE CONTRARY is provided by the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation, the Park Foundation and the Charles A. Frueauff Foundation.
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Higher Education Shift; Women Considering Leaving
Women now dominate higher education as many young women express frustration and consider leaving US
Episode: S34 E3445 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Weight Loss Pill; AI Slop
Exploring weight loss pill's societal impact and AI Slop's influence on media quality and culture.
Episode: S34 E3444 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
LinkedIn Bias; UN Leadership
Women use masculine profiles for job visibility, and UN debates female leadership.
Episode: S34 E3443 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Gen Z: Navigating New Career Paths in a Changing World
Discover how these changes are shaping the future of work and what it means
Episode: S34 E3438 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Bridging Divides: Can We Learn to Listen Across Differences?
Using empathy and conversation to bridge political divides and reduce hostility.
Episode: S34 E3435 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Tariff Impact on Families; Leave Disparities
Tariffs strain families; women face more leave challenges than men
Episode: S34 E3434 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Hispanic Heritage Month: A Forgotten Revolutionary Heroine
Explore Juana Azurduy's legacy with two experts
Episode: S34 E3431 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Women Living Longer; Abortion Trends
Women live longer due to various factors; telehealth reduces abortion travel despite access threats
Episode: S34 E3430 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Breast Cancer; Riyadh Comedy Festival; AI Actress
Breast cancer detection innovation, comedians face backlash, and Tilly Norwood controversy
Episode: S34 E3429 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
To The Contrary
Dating Apps: Safety Concerns and Security Breaches Uncovered
Explore the hidden dangers of dating apps
Episode: S34 E3428 | 26:46
